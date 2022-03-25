Meet the bad boys and girl of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Bad guys look good in black (or white and chrome if you’re General Grievous and Captain Phasma) and TT Games have the evidence to prove it. In their latest trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga we get a montage of all the bad boys and girl of the Star Wars Saga. From the OGs such as Darth Vader and Boba Fett, to the ones who plagued to prequels like Darth Maul and Count Dooku, the villains we only met recently like Kylo Ren and Captain Phasma and of course the one who’s been there all along, good ol’ Sheev Palpatine. They are all available for you to confront or control in the upcoming game.
Although the game has over 300 characters to choose from, players can get even more characters earlier by pre-ordering. Digital pre-purchasers will have access to the Trooper Character pack and Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi. Physical Deluxe purchases will get a Luke Skywalker minifig that comes with a carton of blue milk (That boy sure loves his tinted dairy). LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox platforms on April 5th 2022.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Darkness is Rising Trailer:
Bad? Yes. Sinister? Mostly. Super cool looking? Always. The Dark Side will tempt you in less than two weeks!
Journey to a galaxy far, far away on April 5, 2022!
Pre-Order now: https://go.wbgames.com/LSWG_PreOrder
The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine saga films in a brand-new video game unlike any other. With over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore, the galaxy has never been more fun!