It’s no mystery that there’s a new 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim trailer out

High School kids, talking cats, Men in black, tiny robots and big robots are some of the things you’ll find in Atlus and Vanillaware’s latest title 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. Yesterday we received a new trailer showing that the kaiju are about to begin their invasion on the Nintendo Switch.
Originally released on the PlayStation 4, the game has won rave reviews across the board and soon even more players can piece together the mystery of the Kaiju invasion by going through the stories of 13 individuals. Revelations can come from anywhere and what seems mundane might absolutely not be the case. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will be arriving to the Nintendo Switch on April 12th 2022, those who pre-order can be eligible to receive a set of 3 photo cards depicting the 13 protagonists in various situations.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim screens:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
There’s something strange happening behind the scenes at Sakura High School…
Uncover the mysteries of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, coming soon to Nintendo Switch!
Pre-order now: atlus.com/13sentinels