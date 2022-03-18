Flynn: Son of Crimson gets a physical release thanks to Super Rare Games

One would imagine, besides seeing a stranger pick up and play your game, another major milestone for any developer is to hold a physical copy of their release. Well the team at Studio Thunderhorse will complete the latter thanks to the folks at Super Rare Games. The boutique publisher has handled other major physical indie releases like Mutant Mudds Collection, Monster Prom and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons will be handling the release of Flynn: Son of Crimson’s physical edition on the Switch.
For the uninitiated, Flynn: Son of Crimson stars…well Flynn as he teams up with his loyal canine companion Dex on their quest to master Crimson Energy to save their home, Rosantica from The Scourge. The title has already received favorable reviews from outlets such as GameGrin, PC Invasion, Screen Rant.
The Nintendo Switch Physical edition will contain 4,000 units and will go on sale for March 24th via the following page.