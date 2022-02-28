XBL Gold members get The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel free for March 2022

Xbox owners get ready for a new batch of Xbox Live – Games with Gold freebies for those who subscribe to the service and/or Xbox Game pass Ultimate.
For March 2022, as announced by Microsoft via the Xbox News site, there’s a pair of Xbox One titles and a pair of Xbox 360 releases which are detailed below. None of the titles are particularly new or high profile but it’s always worth adding to your library for a rainy day!
Check out the trailer and details for each below.
Xbox – March 2022 Games with Gold:
The Flame in the Flood ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31
A girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of a forgotten post-societal America. Scrounge for resources, craft tools, remedy afflictions, evade the vicious wildlife and, most importantly, stay healthy in a dangerous wilderness.
Street Power Soccer ($29.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15
Show off your sick style in this quick action-packed version of the beautiful game. Try tricks, over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your soccer superpowers. Face off against street legends or your friends in a game to determine who will claim the crown of the Street King!
Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15
Choose to embark upon Light or Shadow campaigns to help heal the land of Ancaria or intensify the chaos. This game world seamlessly blends solo and multiplayer gameplay, and is packed full of quests, characters, adventure, and deadly combat.
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31
SpongeBob has lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of some Bikini Bottom buddies, SpongeBob must use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace the happiest moments of his life and find the formula.