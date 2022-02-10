«

Dive into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök expansion in the latest trailer

February 10th, 2022

by Paul Bryant


With Dawn of Ragnarök, the next big piece of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion content set to drop soon (March 10th, 2022 to be exact), Ubisoft has released a deep dive trailer showing off the latest and greatest experience.

Note that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök is an additional expansion and requires the base game, and will set fans back around $40 on all platforms. The Season Pass does not include the content.

Check out the details and the new video below.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök – Deep Dive Trailer:

Journey into a realm of Norse myth and embrace your destiny as Odin! Learn everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök, available March 10th! #AssassinsCreed

