Prepare for the Calamity with this new 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim trailer for the Switch

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was everything you expected from a Vanillaware game, gorgeous art, delectable food, and engrossing gameplay. While it was originally available for the PS4, the game was announced for the Switch in November of last year. With it’s 13 intertwining stories it’s actually a great game to play in short spurts and that means it’s something that would work perfectly on a portable system. Today Atlus revealed the means by which you can procure the title when it launches.
Players who want to start at the stroke of midnight can purchase it digitally on the Nintendo eShop and physical purchasers can receive a pack of bonus art cards if they purchase from select retailers (while supplies last of course). Will man push back against the kaiju menace? Will Takatoshi get his hands on more yakisoba pan?
Find that out and more when 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim comes out on the Nintendo Switch April 12th, 2022.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim screens:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Calamities Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
School, romance, giant mechs… Every day is extraordinary for the 13 pilots of the Kaiju-destroying Sentinel program.
Uncover the mysteries of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, coming to Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022. Pre-order the physical edition to receive an exclusive art card set in participating territories!