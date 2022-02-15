Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 to showcase all things Dragon Ball…and cuisine?

Since 2021, DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour was a showcase for all things Dragon Ball games and the event has returned this year in hopes of exceeding last year’s event. Taking place between February 18th and the 19th the event will cover games such as Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, Dragon Ball Z Legends, Dragon Ball FighterZ and more. The event will also feature members of the various teams that work on these titles doling out details and event taking on a gaming challenge where they cooperate to beat Dragon Ball Z: Budokai 2.
In addition to video game content, the showcase will also feature musical performances, quizzes, cooking demonstrations, juggling and balloon character making, all with the Dragon Ball twist. Even though the event is digital in nature, viewers can order exclusive physical goods commemorating the event including t-shirts, hoodies, hats and an exclusive action figure.
Details regarding the event’s schedule can be found here and Dragon Ball fans will be eating well this weekend when Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour airs on February 18th and 19th.