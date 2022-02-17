Nintendo eShop Update – Assassin’s Creed: Ezio Collection, Monark, Puzzle & Dragons

There’s definitely a solid selection of new Nintendo Switch digital titles landing on the eShop for the week. Of course there’s still a fairly sizeable list, though one that’s a little more manageable to sort through thankfully.
A couple of highlights include… Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, Monark, Puzzle & Dragons – Nintendo Switch Edition, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden, Edge Of Eternity, Infernax, River City Girls Zero and many more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- ASSASSIN’S CREED: THE EZIO COLLECTION – Live the complete saga of Master Assassin Ezio Auditore da Firenze in this collection of award-winning games. In the first title, you’ll learn the ways of the Assassins to seek vengeance for the betrayal of your family. Then, you’ll journey through 15th-century Renaissance Italy and become the most legendary leader of the Brotherhood before embarking on a final quest of discovery to learn the truth about the Creed. Includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns and all solo DLC from three games: Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, as well as two short films.
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden – Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden is set on a remote chain of islands that have been protected by the maidens for generations, but which now face destruction. The hero of the story vows to save the islanders and sets sail for the high seas, together with Laty, a girl who failed to become a maiden. The second game in the Voice of Cards series, where all elements are presented entirely through the medium of cards, in the tradition of tabletop RPGs and gamebooks.
- MONARK – You suddenly awaken in Shin Mikado Academy, which is engulfed in a madness-inducing Mist that threatens everyone caught within the academy grounds. Only you can save those within the academy and face the seven Pactbearers – each of which wield their own Daemonic Authority ruled by their Egos. Develop your own Ego to break the pacts set by the Pactbearers and dispel the corrupting Mist in this tactical RPG. Can you face yourself and the threats around you to save the ones you love? A demo for MONARK is available now, and the full game will be available on Feb. 22.
- PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition – Embark on an epic quest to harness the power of appealing monsters and clever puzzle play in PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition. Play on your TV or in handheld mode with touch controls in this definitive puzzle RPG! Featuring three modes jam-packed with Orb-matching fun: Quest, PvP and Custom. Combine monsters, backgrounds and background music to create your own original dungeons, then upload them for players across the world to enjoy! PUZZLE & DRAGONS Nintendo Switch Edition will be available on Feb. 19.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Earn 10% in Gold Points! – For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points* on select digital games.** That means you can earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next eligible digital game or DLC.*** Shop now at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#double-gold-points.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 3 in 1 – Logical Bundle
- AAA Clock + Clumsy Rush
- Arcade Archives THUNDER DRAGON 2
- Backbone
- Beat Souls
- BigChick
- Boomerang King
- Cookie Bakery
- Duggy
- Edge Of Eternity – Available Feb. 23
- Fluffy Cubed
- For The Warp – Available Feb. 23
- From Heaven To Earth
- Gem Wizards Tactics – Available Feb. 18
- GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
- Gravity Runner – Available Feb. 18
- Infernax
- Light Up The Room
- Mages and Treasures – Available Feb. 18
- Mr Maker 3D Level Editor
- Our After-School Playzone
- Pixel Game Maker Series RUMBLE DRAGON
- Red Colony 3
- River City Girls Zero
- Rover Mechanic Simulator – Available Feb. 18
- Smash Star
- SOL CRESTA – Available Feb. 22
- Swords & Bones
- Tax Fugitive
- THE Table Game
- Trash Sailors
- Upaon: A Snake’s Journey
- Ziggurat 2
- Zombie Call: Trigger 3D
* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. https://my.nintendo.com/about_gold_point.