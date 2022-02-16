Avoid getting future endeavored by leading your brand to the top in WWE 2K22’s MyGM mode

The WWE 2K series has been on a bit of a break in the last couple of years and 2K22 looks to prove the doubters wrong by adding back features which the fanbase has been clamoring for. The brand management sim which has been a staple of last generation’s WWE game is now back. In a trailer narrated by the on and off WWE authority figure Stephanie McMahon, she details the things one needs to do to be a success managing all the superstars of the WWE Universe.
Besides building a roster, booking matches and even getting a little hands on, WWE2K22 will ask: Do you have what it takes to make your brand the biggest or will you earn the ire of every armchair booker on social media? WWE2K22 will be available on PlayStation, Xbox Platforms and PC on March 11th, those who buy the physical and digital deluxe editions will be able to play the game 3 days early on March 8th.
WWE 2K22 MyGM Trailer:
2K today unveiled the WWE® 2K22 MyGM trailer and Ringside Report #2, the second entry in an ongoing video series offering deep dives into the game’s features, mechanics, and more. The MyGM trailer features voiceover from Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s Chief Brand Officer and a former Monday Night Raw and SmackDown General Manager herself, as she offers an overview of the new mode and advice to intrepid players. The Ringside Report #2 video gives fans a deeper look at MyGM, one of the most highly anticipated new game modes in WWE 2K22, breaking down systems, important player choices, and management mechanics.
In the Ringside Report, Creative Director Lynell Jinks, Art Producer Christina Diem Pham, Design Director Alan Flores, Producer Bryan Fritz, and Senior Designer Chris Misenas walk viewers through MyGM, from the initial choice of one of five General Managers – including Stephanie McMahon herself – and four distinct brands, to the eventual goal of hosting WrestleMania and crushing the competition. Along the way, the Visual Concepts developers trade verbal jabs while providing tips and tricks, showcasing the many unique ways player expression can manifest through management styles.
Throughout the MyGM deep dive, the Visual Concepts team explores:
- General Manager and brand selections, impacting gameplay throughout the mode with power-ups and distinct interactions;
- Drafting a balanced roster, including custom Superstars, while managing budget to later sign free agents, enhancement talent and Legends;
- Match booking and show logistics, allowing players to choose various match types, arena locations, production elements and more;
- Power Cards and Commissioner Goals, providing gameplay boosts and guidance should players choose to follow it, or not;
- Simulate, play, or enter Spectate Mode throughout booked matches, running the show in real time, controlling camera angles, and striving for a five-star match, summed up in a Match Report with tips for improvement.
For more details on the latest innovations coming to WWE 2K22, check out the MyGM Trailer and full Ringside Report #2 now. WWE 2K22 will be available on March 11, 2022*.