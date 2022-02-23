Musician Machine Gun Kelly to do double duty in WWE 2K22

Video games have not shied away from enlisting celebrities to boost their profile and WWE2K22 will be enlisting an artist who has his own link to the sports entertainment company. Machine Gun Kelly, the Houston native who started as a hip hop artist and now in his pop punk phase has been tapped to be the game’s executive soundtrack producer, whose duties include choosing songs to be included on the latest entry’s soundtrack.
These tracks include.
- Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”
- Wu Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”
- Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”
- Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);
- Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”
- Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”
- The Weeknd – “Heartless;”
- Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”
- Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”
- KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”
Those who take issue with MGK’s musical choices can do more than hit the mute button on their TV, as the artist will also be added to the roster post launch. Details on his moveset, rating and how much it will cost to obtain him has yet to be revealed. Will this help the game “hit different”? We’ll find out when WWE 2K22 arrives on PlayStation, Xbox platforms and PC on March 11th and for those who purchase the premium editions March 8th.
WWE 2K22 Soundtrack Trailer With Executive Producer Machine Gun Kelly:
WWE 2K22 and renowned artist Machine Gun Kelly are partnering to produce a one-of-a-kind soundtrack, with MGK to be featured as a playable character.