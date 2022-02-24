Nintendo eShop Update – FAR: Changing Tides, Atelier Sophie 2, Primordia 

It’s Thursday, so you know what that means… new Nintendo eShop releases for the Nintendo Switch! Well some games on the schedule are actually set to go live in the coming days, but it’s nice to have everything all on one list.
A few highlights seem to be: FAR: Changing Tides, Never Alone: Arctic Collection, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Primordia, 35MM, To the Top, Mammoth! and also the Crunchyroll anime app.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- FAR: Changing Tides – Set sail for a new journey in this atmospheric vehicle adventure in the post-apocalyptic universe first introduced in FAR: Lone Sails. Captain your own seafaring vessel and explore a vast flooded landscape, tackle mighty storms and overcome conundrums while embarking on a voyage to find a new home. It’s an emotional, meditative journey that doesn’t require prior knowledge of the FAR series. FAR: Changing Tides will be available on March 1.
- Never Alone: Arctic Collection – Never Alone is an atmospheric puzzle platformer developed in collaboration with the Iñupiat, an Alaska Native people, and is drawn from a traditional story that has been shared across generations. Experience the epic journey of Nuna and Fox as they search for the source of an eternal blizzard that threatens the survival of everything they have ever known. Guide both characters in single-player mode or play cooperatively with a friend as you trek through frozen tundra, leap across treacherous ice floes, swim through underwater caverns and face enemies both strange and familiar. Never Alone: Arctic Collection will be available on Feb. 24.
- Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream – Explore the next chapter in the heartwarming Atelier RPG series with Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. Follow the burgeoning alchemist, Sophie Neuenmuller, shortly after her adventures in Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book in her quest to find her friend Plachta after they are separated in the dream world of Erde Wiege. Along the way you’ll use the puzzle-like synthesis system to create items and fight many monsters with a battle system that provides a wide range of combat strategies to implement. Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream will be available on Feb. 25.
- Activities:
- Crunchyroll – The power of anime is on your side with the Crunchyroll app on Nintendo Switch! Watch over 1,000 titles – including recent hits, classics and Crunchyroll Originals – while your system is docked, or on the go in handheld and tabletop modes. Whether you’re new to anime or a lifelong fan, looking for a cozy slice-of-life series or a raging mech battle, Crunchyroll has something for you. The Crunchyroll app is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- #1 Anagrams Sudokus Bundle – Available Feb. 25
- 15in1 Solitaire
- 35MM – Available March 2
- AAA Clock Extended Edition
- Aeternum Quest – Available Feb. 25
- Amazing Machines
- Ammo Pigs: Cocked and Loaded – Available Feb. 25
- An American Werewolf in L.A.
- An NPC’s Odyssey
- Antarctica 88
- Arcade Archives DANGEROUS SEED
- Autobahn Polizei Simulator 2 – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Blandville
- Checkers Minimal – Available Feb. 25
- Conan Chop Chop – Available March 1
- Explosive Candy World
- Flip The Buddy – Available Feb. 25
- HOT WHEELS – AcceleRacers Power Rage
- Inside Her (bedroom)
- Little Orpheus – Available March 1
- Moto Roader MC – Available Feb. 25
- One Gun Guy – Available Feb. 25
- Pixel Game Maker Series Arcanion: Tale of Magi
- Plunderer’s Adventures – Available Feb. 25
- Primordia – Available March 2
- Pudding Monsters – Available Feb. 25
- REDDEN: 100denarii
- Shipwreck Escape
- Space Intervention
- To the Top, Mammoth!
- Variable Barricade
- Wall of insanity – Available Feb. 25
- Who Is Zombie
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes – Available March 2
