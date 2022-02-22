Elden Ring launch trailer drops

Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring, has been on a bit of a warpath with videos regarding the title as it approaches its release date of February 25th, 2022.
The publisher released an Overview Trailer over the weekend giving players a briefing of the world of Elden Ring and today a Launch Trailer gives us a bigger look at some of the ruined yet beautiful areas the fallen will embark on. Dustin was worthy enough to enter the Lands Between early and will be giving us his thoughts on the title tomorrow… will it be worth the wait or was it all for naught? Well dear reader, you’ll have to find out tomorrow.
ELDEN RING – Rise, Tarnished | Official Launch Trailer:
Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring.
#ELDENRING launches February 25, 2022.