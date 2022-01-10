Virtuous Western review for PS5/4, Xbox Series X/One, Switch

Also on: PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X
Publisher: Ratalaika Games
Developer: Nibb Games
Medium: Digital
Players: 1
Online: No
ESRB: E10+
I’m struggling to think of anything to say about Virtuous Western. It’s one of the laziest games I’ve ever played: the developers evidently thought of an idea for a game (a western-themed shooter/puzzle game where you have a limited number of bullets), created 30 very short levels based on that idea, and then called it a day.
I mean, don’t want to diminish the amount of work that goes into a game. Clearly, it’s more than I’ve ever done, and the fact it’s all in good working order means that Virtuous Western is a cut above some broken games I’ve played.
But “it works” is the bare minimum you should expect from a game, and that’s really all that Virtuous Western does. Apart from a mildly challenging boss fight for the 30th level, if you’ve played one of the other 29 levels here, you’ve played them all. The visuals don’t change, the approach barely changes (unless you count needing to shoot some bad guys twice a massive innovation), and the goal never changes. It would be boring, if it weren’t for the fact it’ll be done before you know it.
Just about the only positive here is that publishers Ratalaika didn’t do their usual thing and have the Platinum trophy pop up halfway through the game. Mind you, if they had this would’ve meant giving a Platinum for finishing 15 of the easiest levels imaginable, but still: it’s progress, of a sort.
But even that shouldn’t be enough to make anyone bother with Virtuous Western. It’s a wisp of an idea that’s not even interesting enough to sustain the minimal game that’s here, and you’re couple of dollars and 20 minutes would be better spent on pretty much anything else.
Ratalaika Games provided us with a Virtuous Western PS4/PS5 code for review purposes.