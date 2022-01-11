Ubisoft unveils Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for the Nintendo Switch

Arguably considered to still be the overall best Assassin’s Creed arc, Ubisoft today revealed that the Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch early next month.
The $39.99 bundle, which includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelation and additional bonus content will take advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s various capabilities such as handheld mode (duh), touchscreen functionality, HD rumble and more.
Check out the screens and the reveal trailer and additional game info below!
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – Switch Announce Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]:
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection screens:
Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will be available for Nintendo Switch on February 17. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations and two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers. Players will have the opportunity to become Ezio Auditore da Firenze, the most celebrated and iconic Master Assassin in the franchise. Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection invites all fans of the franchise to discover or rediscover two major opuses from the Assassin’s Creed series fully playable offline and on-the-go with Nintendo Switch.
This exclusive compilation takes full advantage of the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch, including enhanced features such as Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touchscreen Interface, and Optimized HUD.
Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes*:
- Assassin’s Creed II. In this opus, players will embody Ezio, a new Assassin carrying on the deadly lineage of his forebears through Renaissance Italy, including Florence and Venice. Thrive in an environment rich with power, revenge and conspiracy, as they hone their art, wielding weapons and instruments designed by the legendary Leonardo da Vinci himself. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. Playing as Ezio is in an enduring struggle against the powerful Templar Order, all fans will journey into Italy’s most renowned city, Rome, center of power, greed, and corruption. This will require not only strength, but leadership, as they will command an entire Brotherhood who will rally to their side. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Assassin’s Creed Revelations. In this game, Ezio must leave his life behind in search of answers. Players will walk in the footsteps of their legendary mentor, Altaïr, on a journey of discovery and revelation. This perilous path takes them to Constantinople, the heart of the Ottoman Empire, where a growing army of Templars threaten to destabilize the region. All solo DLC is available along with the single-player campaign.
- Extra Bonus: two Films about Ezio. In addition to gameplay, this collection also includes two short films that dive even deeper into Ezio’s story, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.
Starting today, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch can be pre-ordered for $39.99.