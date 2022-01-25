The final trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Yesterday Square Enix unveiled the final trailer for the upcoming release of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, developed in conjuction with Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, releasing for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on March 18th. This nearly 5 minute trailer highlights a whole lot of story elements, giving us glimpses at combat, protagonist Jack Garland, and the supporting cast, along with showing off some of the job systems and equipment/loot features in this upcoming action-RPG. If you’re trying to avoid spoilers, you may want to reconsider watching the whole trailer, but if you’re on the fence with this one, I’d say check it out. I’m certainly intrigued as to where this story intends to go, and I’m looking forward to checking out the game when it launches in March.
Also check out the handful of new screens Square Enix sent over, also attached below.
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Final Trailer:
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin screens: