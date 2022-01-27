Nintendo eShop Update – Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Unforeseen Incidents, Life is Strange Remastered

Get ready for a fresh new Pokémon adventure for the Nintendo Switch with the release of the anticipated Pokémon Legends: Arceus.
But wait, there’s a lot more. Other digital titles hitting the eShop this week and in the near future include Unforeseen Incidents, Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Gomoku Let’s Go, Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-, Cake Invaders and many others.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new game that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on Jan. 28.
- Unforeseen Incidents – Unforeseen Incidents is a classical-style interactive mystery game set in a beautifully hand-painted world. When small-town handyman Harper Pendrell meets a dying woman in the street, he unwittingly stumbles into a diabolical conspiracy – a mystery only he can solve. A perilous journey awaits Harper, and every step brings him closer to a cabal of dangerous fanatics. Before he knows it, he finds himself in a fight for the future of humankind armed only with his trusty multi-tool.
- Digital Spotlight
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Pokémon Shining Pearl – The Sinnoh region is a land of many myths passed down through the ages. While you can explore the long-gone era of Sinnoh, the Hisui region, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you can also treat yourself to the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games in an adventure reborn on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. As you travel across Sinnoh filling out your Pokédex, you’ll challenge the strongest Pokémon Trainers in each town: the Gym Leaders. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and these remakes include easy-to-understand, player-friendly features of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop.
Pre-orders:
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Pre-ordering is now available for the brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. In LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga you can relive your favorite moments from all nine Star Wars saga films. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Pre-order the game and get day one access to the Trooper Pack. The digital edition also includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches April 5.
- Aztech Forgotten Gods – Aztech Forgotten Gods is the cyber-stone, action-adventure following Achtli, a young woman who battles the colossal Forgotten Gods. To uncover the truth behind her far-future Mesoamerican metropolis, she’ll have to turn the Gods’ power against them, as she soars through the city with power and grace. Pre-order the game today before it launches on March 10.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Arcade Archives HOPPING MAPPY
- BlackJack Math
- Broken Blades – Available Jan. 29
- Cake Invaders
- Calturin – Available Jan. 28
- Chef Word Ardee
- Circus Pocus – Available Jan. 28
- COGEN: Sword of Rewind
- Concordia: Digital Edition
- Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games
- Crush Crush
- CRYGHT
- Don’t Be Afraid – Available Jan. 28
- Downslope
- Elasto Mania Remastered
- Escape Lala – Retro Point and Click Adventure
- Escape Lala 2 – Retro Point and Click Adventure
- Football Killer
- Gomoku Let’s Go
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2
- Hidden Paws
- INVERT – Available Feb. 2
- Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes
- Jewel Match Twilight Solitaire
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection – Available Feb. 1
- Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia + Under Leaves
- Magi Trials
- Magic code
- Magic Pen Color Book – Available Jan. 29
- Make the Burger
- Monster Rescue
- MonsterFruitAcademy
- Pandemic Shooter
- Parking Simulator
- Peace, Death! 2 – Available Jan. 28
- Pure Mini Golf
- Re:Turn 2 – Runaway
- Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth- – Available Jan. 28
- RichMan 10
- Serin Fate
- Shadow Quest
- Slingshot Stunt Driver & Sports
- Sports Car Driver
- Storm Tale 2
- Sudoku Zenkai
- Super Onion Boy 2 – Available Jan. 28
- Survive on Raft
- The Dead Tree of Ranchiuna – Available Feb. 2
- The Flea Evolution
- Toasted!
- Treasure Hunter Man 2 – Available Jan. 31
- Trigonal
- Trivia For Dummies
- Troll Patrol
- Vagante
- Webbed – Available Feb. 2
- Yeah Yeah Beebiss II – Available Feb. 2
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
