Get a tally of the chaos done during Battlefield 6’s Open Beta

Those looking forward to Battlefield 6 had two opportunities to participate in the game’s open beta with the most recent taking place this weekend. Well the dust has settled and it seems this was the most well participated betas in the franchise history.

While EA didn’t quite disclose the actual player count, the publisher did put together an infographic detailing other milestones that occurred over two weekends this month. Over 92 million hours of gameplay which resulted in over 420 million matches! During those skirmishes over 337 million players were killed by shotguns, 5 million were run over by vehicles, but it could’ve been a lot worse if players weren’t reviving their compatriots…over 30 million lives were saved (they could’ve been killed later).

The publisher also was tracking the amount of destruction that was created with their Destruction Receipts experience. Giving players an itemized list of objects they obliterated during their sessions. Over the course of the beta, players wracked up over 196 billion dollars in property damage…however it wasn’t enough to earn the Community Destruction Skin which required a trillion dollars worth of damage. I guess players were more concerned with hitting fleshy targets rather than causing wanton destruction…kudos, I guess?

With the Open Beta out of the way, I’m sure the team at EA will be fine tuning the title as it gears up for the title’s launch on October 10th on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

