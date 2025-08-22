What’s scarier, a Rapture or a B.O.W. Rapture…find out when Resident Evil crosses over with Goddess of Victory: NIKKE

Nier Automata, Evangelion, Chainsaw Man, Re:Zero and even Stellar Blade, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE has seen their share of crossovers in its two plus years of service. Well at this year’s Gamescom the game added yet another franchise to their friend’s list and this one is a doozy.

Resident Evil, Capcom’s best selling franchise (174 units sold as of June 20th 2025) will be crossing paths with the increasingly popular sci-fi shooting game developed by SHIFT UP Corp.

It seems a cult has been discovered on the surface and the law enforcement of the Ark (both public and secret) have been dispatched to investigate. During the mission it seems the Commander will run into several folks who are quite familiar with the occult. When the collaboration was teased on Gamescom Opening Night Live, the trailer obscured both characters that were shown, however at The Future Games Show we learned the identity of one of these RE silhouettes. Jill Valentine (given her outfit, it’s the RE3 era Jill) is taking aim at an unknown entity breathing heavily as if she was given chase. The other silhouette, the one aiming her gun at the commander is probably Ada Wong, but that has yet to be revealed.

Details as to when the event will take place has yet to be revealed, but rest assured when it happens I certainly hope you have enough summon tickets to collect all your favorite RE characters!

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on PC, iOS and Android.

「GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE」x「RESIDENT EVIL」 Collaboration PV Preview Released



