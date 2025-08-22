

The final character of Guilty Gear -STRIVE- season 4 has arrived and she’s really not from around here… Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the animated spin-off series based on CD PROJEKT RED’s ARPG Cyberpunk 2077.

As with all character releases the folks at Arc System Works prepared a Starter Guide giving players an introduction to the character, letting you decide if they’re worth taking on. Along with Lucy’s arrival to the game comes a much requested online mode. Ranked Matches will let you take on players of similar ranks, allowing you to raise yours as you defeat more opponents. Will you be able to ascend to Vanquisher, the highest rank you can achieve in this mode?

With Lucy’s arrival we not only conclude Season 4 of Guilty Gear -STRIVE-, but also close out on “Version 1”. It’s great to see how well received this title has been and I’m certainly looking forward to “Version 2” as we already have heavy clues regarding the return of Robo-Ky and Jam Kuradoberi.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- and its 4 seasons of post release content are available now PC, Switch, the Xbox and PlayStation platforms.

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Playable Character #4 [Lucy] Trailer



GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 4 Playable Character #4 [Lucy] Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide – Lucy



Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Lucy

Watch this video on YouTube

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Season Pass #4, Lucy DLC screens: