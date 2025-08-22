My Hero Academia: All’s Justice’s latest trailer teaches us a thing or two about its battle system

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice was revealed a couple of months ago, and then Bandai Namco seemingly didn’t have much new to share about the upcoming 3v3 3D combat title… until today’s fresh Battle Systems trailer that is.

The new video digs into the game’s battle system (obviously), and also introduces Plus Ultra combos & shows off more of the PvP combat action. My Hero Academia: All’s Justice isn’t just a battler though, it also features a cinematic story mode that takes fans through the Final War arc.

Have a a look at the new trailer, and stay tuned for the release on the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC sometime later this year (we think?)

MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice | Battle Systems Trailer



MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice | Battle Systems Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today released a new trailer revealing the battle system in MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice, the upcoming super-powered 3D arena fighter based on the global anime phenomenon, MY HERO ACADEMIA. The trailer gives a first look at the high stakes PvP combat where players can swap between 3 different characters tag-team style and unleash devastating PLUS ULTRA combo attacks. Set during the climactic Final War arc, the game invites players to experience “ONE LAST SMASH” through a cinematic story mode and action-packed 3v3 battles that showcase the series’ most iconic Heroes and Villains in their final and most powerful forms. MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information, visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/my-hero-academia-alls-justice.