Kingdom Hearts series coming to Nintendo Switch next month

To celebrate the franchise’s big 20th anniversary, Square Enix has announced that pretty much every mainline Kingdom Hearts game ever will be available for the Nintendo Switch next month. That’s the good news. The somewhat less than good news (which we already knew from months ago) is that the games will be the Cloud Versions which obviously require a decent internet connection for best results.
Either way, the titles to get a Nintendo Switch release beginning on February 10th include Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC). There’s also a giant Kingdom Hearts Series bundle of all three which includes a bonus Advent Red Keyblade.
For a full list of all the titles and content, check out the official site here. For those who want to try before they buy, there are demos available to check out on the eShop right now!
See the new trailer and details below.
KINGDOM HEARTS Series for Nintendo Switch Cloud Version Trailer:
To kick off celebrations for the 20th anniversary of KINGDOM HEARTS, SQUARE ENIX and Disney today announced that fans can now pre-order four beloved KINGDOM HEARTS titles coming to Nintendo Switch via cloud on February 10. Cloud versions include KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) and the all-in-one KINGDOM HEARTS series collection for Cloud. By purchasing KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), either as a standalone title or through the all-in-one collection, players will receive the Advent Red Keyblade for use in that game.
Watch the new KINGDOM HEARTS Series for Nintendo Switch Cloud Version Trailer trailer here:
For a full list of games included in each collection, visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/news/kingdom-hearts-switch
Free playable demos are now available for three of the beloved KINGDOM HEARTS titles, including KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC), enabling players to test out their connections prior to purchasing.
The first entry in the KINGDOM HEARTS franchise was first released twenty years ago in 2002, thus launching the longstanding collaboration between SQUARE ENIX and Disney. Since then, over 35 million copies have shipped worldwide. Nintendo Switch players, who have eagerly awaited the arrival of the series’ back catalog on the platform, will soon be able to join Sora, Donald, Goofy, and many other Disney and Pixar characters on adventures through the “Dark Seeker Saga,” spanning from the original KINGDOM HEARTS to the critically acclaimed KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC).
To pre-order these titles, please visit the page here: www.kingdomhearts.com/switch
The KINGDOM HEARTS series cloud version games will be available on Nintendo Switch on February 10 and are rated E10+ by the ESRB. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/news/kingdom-hearts-switch