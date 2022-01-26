Go Omega with The King of Fighters XV’s collector’s edition

The latest entry of SNK’s storied team based fighter is scheduled to arrive February 17th 2022, and the game’s distributor in the US Koch Media has unveiled the two physical flavors gamers can get their hands on. For those who want a little more than just the game, they can pre-order the Omega Edition of the title. Featuring physical goods such as a unique slipcase, three lithographs, a soundtrack CD, a 119 page artbook, the package will include digital goods such as 2 throwback costumes for fighters Terry Bogard and Leona Heidern and Team Pass 1 which will grant access to 6 DLC fighters (come on American Sports Team for KoFXV).
Koch Media and SNK Corporation are excited to announce THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (KOF XV) Omega Edition will be coming to the U.S. on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X|S alongside the standard edition’s release on consoles and PC in February.
Packed with some exclusive content, both digital and physical, the Omega Edition is aimed at fans of the series and collectors alike.
The Omega Edition contains the following:
- Main game
- Three lithographs
- Soundtrack
- 119 page artbook
- Special slipcase
- Team Pass 1 (Team DLC 1 & Team DLC 2)
- Terry “Garou: MotW” DLC Costume
- Leona “Classic Leona” DLC Costume
The KOF XV Omega Edition will launch alongside the standard edition on Feb. 17, 2022. The standard edition will be priced at $59.99, with the Omega Edition priced at $89.99.