Celebrate The Dawning in Destiny 2 beginning today

It’s not quite the holidays without Bungie’s annual Destiny event known as The Dawning. This season’s iteration features the return of “Space Grandma” Eva Levante and her cookie recipes, snowball fights at the Tower and weaponized snowballs out in the field along with new and returning gifts, gear and rewards for everyone… including the first ever Stasis-powered sword and an exotic ship.
Check out plenty of media and some details from Bungie below. Make sure to get your game updated and take part in the free festivities through January 4th, 2022.
Destiny 2 – The Dawning 2021 trailer:
Destiny 2 – The Dawning 2021 Gear:
Destiny 2 – The Dawning 2021 Tower/Snowballs:
Today, the Dawning returns to Destiny 2, a free in-game event with all-new gifts for Guardians who are looking to spread cheer and get holiday gear. Guardians can unlock new rewards, pick up old favorites, and kit themselves out by earning Dawning Spirit by baking holiday treats and sharing gifts with allies new and old until January 4, 2022.
Eva will offer Guardians a new Exotic ship to those who generate enough Dawning Spirit! This holiday season will also see Eva rewarding Guardians with the first-ever Stasis-powered Sword, Zephyr. It’s the perfect gift for any Guardian wanting to slice and dice those cookies with ease.
Guardians will be able to unwrap new holiday items from Tess Everis, including a new universal ornament set for each class which will be available from the Eververse store for Bright Dust or Silver.
Destiny 2 players can also join the party with the Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack and hone their skills for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, coming February 22, 2022.