Elon’s big wins this week, Time’s Person of the Year and getting Sonic the Hedgehog on Teslas

Elon Musk is having one hell of a week, first he was named Person of the Year by Time Magazine and now Tesla, the company which he is CEO of announces a collaboration with SEGA to bring gaming’s blue blur onto the automotive maker’s in-car gaming console. Sonic the Hedgehog will be joining titles such as Cuphead, Tempest, Asteroids and Beach Buggy Racing 2 on the ever expanding free game library.
Players can connect a multitude of game controllers to replicate the in-home gaming experience while running through all those classic Sonic zones, grabbing rings and freeing woodland creatures from their robotic prison. While no exact date has been provided as to when the hedgehog will set foot on the in-car gaming platform, let’s hope this will be a first step to getting more of the speedster’s games onto Tesla vehicles everywhere… ’cause if they can get Sonic the Hedgehog (2006) onto the platform I will begrudgingly get a license and visit my local Tesla dealer ASAP.