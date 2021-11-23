XBL Gold members get The Escapists 2, Tropico 5, Orcs Must Die! free for Dec. 2021

Clear up some of that HDD space Xbox One/Series X owners, the next batch of free Games with Gold titles for Xbox Live Gold/Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have been revealed by Microsoft.
The list is pretty decent and covers a pair of Xbox One and 360 digital games — with the first of the batch becoming available on December 1st, 2021.
See the details below and/or head on over to the Xbox Wire news site.
The Escapists 2 ($19.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31
From the tundra to the desert, join up with three of your friends to form the ultimate crew and engineer the wildest escapes from some of the toughest prisons in the world. Live by the rules, attend roll call, and follow strict routines, all while secretly planning and executing your bid for freedom!
Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition ($24.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15
In this Penultimate Edition, including The Big Cheese and Hostile Takeover add-ons, expand the reign of your dynasty from the early colonial period to beyond the 21st Century. Build your city’s infrastructure, plan your trading routes, and utilize new technologies, in the fifth installment of the fan favorite city-building series.
Orcs Must Die! ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15
As a powerful War Mage, defend twenty-four fortresses from a mob of beastly enemies, using all manner of weapons and traps at your disposal. No matter how you get it done, you’ll have a blast destroying rampaging monsters in this fantasy, action-strategy game.
Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet ($9.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31
Explore unique environments in the 2D action-adventure game, Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet. Make your way to the center of the mysterious Shadow Planet, all while solving complex puzzles and battling bizarre creatures, as you fight to save your home world.