The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition trailer is looking good

Bethesda’s remastered The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is due out… tomorrow November 11th, 2021, so the publisher and developer has dropped off a new trailer to remind us what the game is all about and to help celebrate its big 10th anniversary.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will be chock full of content including the Special Edition version, all of the official add-ons and 500+ pieces of new content from the Creation Club as well. Anniversary Edition will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.
Check out the new video below.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition Trailer:
Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim celebrates 10 years of adventuring in stunning detail. The Anniversary Edition includes a decade’s worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus pre-existing and new content from Creation Club including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more.