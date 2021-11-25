Nintendo eShop Update – Grow: Song of The Evertree, Little Bug

Given that a good chunk of North America is currently either in a tryptophan-induced haze or frantically refreshing websites for Black Friday deals, you might expect this week’s eShop update to be a little light.
And, well, you’d be correct.
But there are still plenty of intriguing new games hitting the Switch this week, including a deer simulator (sorry, a DEEEER Simulator), a few nice-looking platformers, and much more. Check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – Take on the role of your average, everyday deer and use your stretchy neck, your stabby horns and everything a deer has in its arsenal to tear through the city. Frolic and play with the other animals or decimate the city till there’s nothing left in this “slow-life town destruction game.”
- Little Bug – Step into an adventurous story about a young city girl named Nyah, who becomes trapped in a dangerous fantasy world, where evil pink spirits lurk in canyons, ice caves and moonlit deserts. Nyah is a curious little eight-year-old girl with a great imagination, when suddenly she is dropped into a dark, hostile world while walking home from school. Explore an atmospheric, dreamlike fantasy world and try to get to the hard-to-reach spots with the help of your bright friend. Collect items with fragments of Nyah’s life in her lunchbox and piece together her story. Little Bug will be available on Nov. 26.
- Digital Spotlight
- Miitopia – Laugh along as your best friend and dear old grandma team up in the fantasy adventure of a lifetime. Perfect for holiday hilarity, Miitopia lets you cast your friends and family to star in your journey with customizable Mii characters. In this whimsical adventure, you can assign your Mii characters’ personalities, along with jobs like Chef, so they can dish out healthy cures to friends and spicy wallops to enemies. Family cooking traditions have never been this wild! A free demo available now in Nintendo eShop will let you play the game’s first area. Cook up something creative and laughs are sure to ensue. Let the gyrating power of Twerkey liven your dinner conversations! Miitopia is available for purchase now in Nintendo eShop.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo is offering up to 50% off select digital versions on a hit lineup of games on the Nintendo Switch system, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Persona 5 Strikers, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II. For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and download directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- #1 Sudokus
- Airport Simulator: Day & Night
- Aliens Strike
- All in Casino Girls
- Arcade Archives RAIMAIS
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Cabin Fever – Available Nov. 26
- Date Night Bowling – Available Nov. 26
- Dead Effect 2
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
- DoDonPachi Resurrection
- Dumpy & Bumpy
- Farmquest – Available Nov. 27
- Grow: Song of The Evertree
- Neurodeck
- Night Lights – Available Nov. 26
- Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em
- Poker Club
- Puzzle Frenzy
- Real Boxing 2 – Available Nov. 26
- Road Z Survival: The Last Winter
- RoboShark Rampage
- Shiro
- Starlight Shores – Available Nov. 26
- Surviving the Aftermath
- Tank De La Muerta – Available Nov. 30
- Wax Museum