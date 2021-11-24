Nintendo Cyber Deals 2021 are now live

As promised, Nintendo has officially kicked off their Cyber Deal eShop deals with discounts up to 50% off on a select batch of titles. Some of the games featured in this wave of deals includes Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Strikers, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and Bravely Default II and others.
Read on for the full table of discounts and sales, along with other details. Also head on over to the official Cyber Deals site, here.
It’s that special time of year again, when the holiday decorations have begun appearing and shopping is in full swing. Don’t forget to treat yourself! If you’re looking to add some value-packed purchases to your gaming library this season, your moment has arrived. Nintendo’s annual Cyber Deals sale is now live!
Starting now until Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, Nintendo is offering up to 50% off select digital versions on a hit lineup of games on the Nintendo Switch system, including Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby Star Allies, MONSTER HUNTER RISE, Persona 5 Strikers, MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order, Just Dance 2022 and BRAVELY DEFAULT II.
For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and download directly from Nintendo.com, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/#cyber-deals.
While holiday shopping is in full swing, don’t forget to pick up a few treats for yourself. No one knows your gaming taste better than you do, so it’s the perfect time of year to select new additions to your library. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points* on qualifying digital purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and more, so you’ll be royally rewarded for your cyber haul!
The games featured in this year’s Cyber Deals promotion include:
Game Discount New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe 30% Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity 30% Persona 5 Strikers 50% MONSTER HUNTER RISE 25% Super Mario Odyssey 30% Just Dance 2022 40% Among Us 20% Kirby Star Allies 30% MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order 30% Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny 33% Sonic Colors: Ultimate 25% BRAVELY DEFAULT II 30% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 30% Xenoblade Chronicles 2 – Torna the Golden Country 30% DOOM Eternal 60% Tetris Effect: Connected 33% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 50% Subnautica 50% Little Nightmares II 33% Cyber Shadow 20% ASTRAL CHAIN 30% DAEMON X MACHINA 30% The Jackbox Party Pack 8 20% Castlevania Advance Collection 25% Dark Souls: Remastered 50% Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise 50% Cuphead 30% Hades 30% DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition 30% Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes 50% The Messenger 60% Ori and the Will of the Wisps 40% LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy – Deluxe Edition 40% SNACK WORLD: THE DUNGEON CRAWL – GOLD 50% Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 45% Subnautica: Below Zero 33% SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy 40% Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido 50% Spelunky 2 20% Dead Cells 40% Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore 30% Immortals Fenyx Rising 66% Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition 30% FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition 30% 1-2-Switch 40% NBA 2K22 50% Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition 70% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV 33% Shantae and the Seven Sirens 30% Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 70%