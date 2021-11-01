«

»

New asset drop for Shin Megami Tensei V shows some of the demons you’ll meet in its DLC

Categories:

News, Nintendo Switch, Previews

November 1st, 2021

by Stan Yeung


We learned a few weeks ago about the DLC that will be available to players at launch for the latest entry of the Shin Megami Tensei. Today we received a dispatch from Atlus’ PR team with new screenshots showcasing content from those DLC. New renders of the Fiends, Cleopatra, Artemis and even former protagonist turned extra boss Demi-Fiend are included as well as in game screenshots showing the mitama which when killed which can provide players many boons.

A nice detail revealed in this batch of images is that the fairy, which is the first recruitable demon you meet in Shin Megami Tensei 3, is present with the Demi-Fiend when you encounter him. The DLC can be purchased individually or together in the digital deluxe edition when Shin Megami Tensei V comes out on the Nintendo Switch, November 12th, 2021.

Shin Megami Tensei V screens:

Tags: , , , ,