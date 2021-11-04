Bandai Namco releases new gameplay footage, physical edition details for Elden Ring

Touted as the next title from the creators of the soulsborne genre, with a world built by renowned procras…I mean author George R.R. Martin, any news regarding Elden Ring is truly noteworthy. Well today publisher Bandai Namco is making sure fans will be eating well before the Thanksgiving holiday as they release a nearly 20 minute video of hud-free gameplay footage. Picturesque landscapes, towering dragons, hidden dungeons and catacombs will ensure your time in the Lands Between will be an eventful one.
Those chomping at the bit to secure the title on February 25th will be happy to know there are a bevy of options for ownership. Besides your standard physical and digital editions, there will be two collector’s editions. The 1st tier will be available at all major retailers and will include a digital soundtrack, Steelbook case, 40 page artbook and a 9-inch statue of Malenia, Blade of Miquella. The 2nd tier will be sold exclusively on Bandai Namco’s own online store and will include everything in the collector’s edition and a 1:1 replica helmet of Malenia, Blade of Miquella.
All pre-orders will include two bonus items, a digital adventure guide and early access to a gesture. Those interested should check retailers immediately as store listings are currently up at the writing of this article although those interested in the Bandai Namco Premium Collector’s edition has yet to be listed on the publisher’s online store.
