Focus on this Call of Duty: Vanguard cinematic experience trailer

With the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard only just a day away, Activision still has more to show off from the game. Thankfully Vanguard will have a single player experience, and from what we’ve seen so far it’ll be suitably cinematic.
The latest media shows off that aspect of the game, with a little behind-the-scenes action with Sledgehammer Games and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema (recently known for Interstellar, Dunkirk and Tenet). Needless to say, it’s looking really, really good.
Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for the big release tomorrow, November 5th, 2021 for all platforms.
Crafting the Cinematic Experience | Call of Duty: Vanguard:
Learn how the team at Sledgehammer Games collaborated with Company 3 and renowned cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema to craft the cinematic experience of #Vanguard