Hitman 3 gets a second year worth of content

Even though the penultimate chapter of the World of Assassination Trilogy slipped into 2021 like an inconspicuous bald assassin, Hitman 3 managed to keep the amount of quality and make improvements on it’s predecessors. Although personally I felt the move from back to being a single release rather episodic hurt the game. It is still a title I would check in on occasionally due to its steady stream of content in the form of contracts and elusive targets. So it was a pleasant surprise to see an announcement today from IO Interactive, the owner of the franchise. Several things were established in the short video posted on their YouTube and social channels. First, over 50 million players have tried at least one title in the World of Assassination Trilogy.
Hitman 3 is the most successful title in the trio,which is an amazing feat given the 3rd was published without a major publisher (Square Enix published the first entry, WB Games published the second entry). Third, Hitman 3 will be getting a second year of content which will consist of new maps, storylines and modes. Some of the year 2 features announced include Ray Tracing and VR for the PC version and an Elusive Target arcade mode. Details on the latter will be revealed sometime in January 2022.
Whether or not the content will cost money, It will be interesting to see where Agent 47 will go in season 2 given the World of Assassination trilogy concluded in year 1, but I look forward to the dulcet tones of Diana Wormwood providing a debriefing in the near future.
HITMAN 3 – Year 2 screens:
HITMAN 3 – Year 2 Announcement:
HITMAN 3 – Year 2 starts on 20 January 2022 with a new and exciting roadmap of content. This is your first look at the future of HITMAN 3 and what IO Interactive has been working on: ioi.dk/hitman-3-year-2/
Stay tuned for a full reveal and more details early next year!