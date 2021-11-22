Celebrate 20 years of Rez with new iam8bit merch, anniversary video

The SEGA Dreamcast died a premature death. However During its short lifespan, it was the home to many amazing titles, and one of them is Rez. The brainchild of the prolific game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Rez was a trippy on rails shooter with a minimalist look and a head bopping soundtrack that came out on November 22, 2001.
Today we celebrate it’s 20th anniversary and the team at Enhance has prepared some goods for the occasion. Teaming up with iam8bit and artist Cory Schmitz, Enhance introduced the Rez20 collection, consisting of 2 T-shirts and a pack of stickers. In addition a 20 minute video retrospective has been released on the company’s YouTube channel featuring a look back at the title featuring a slew of journalists and developers chiming in. Fans can also chime in by going onto social media, and posting their memories and thoughts on the title and tagging the @enhance_exp Twitter account while using the hashtag #Rez20
iam8bit Rez20 merch:
Rez20 | Looking Back At 20 Years of Rez and Synesthesia (2001 – 2021):
Monday, November 22, 2021 marks 20 years since the original Japanese SEGA Dreamcast release of Rez, the groundbreaking action game from SEGA and United Game Artists, the studio helmed by legendary game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi.
To celebrate this milestone, Enhance has teamed up with iam8bit and renowned artist Cory Schmitz to create an exclusive line of Rez20 anniversary t-shirts and sticker packs. Product preview pages for all of the Rez20 items go live today, and pre-orders open on Friday, November 26. Check bit.ly/REZiam8bit for more details.
Enhance has also released a 20-minute video to YouTube looking back on the game’s enduring legacy, filled with memories and anecdotes from friends, fans, journalists, and developers. You can watch that video right now at youtube.com/watch?v=cMKyIRfJYQA
We are also asking fans to celebrate the anniversary with us by tweeting their memories and thoughts about the game at the official Enhance Twitter account @enhance_exp using the hashtag #Rez20.