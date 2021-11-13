13 Sentinels goes portable on the Nintendo Switch April 12th, 2022

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim was a mix between a point & click adventure and real time strategy that was released on the PlayStation 4 in late 2019. As expected from developer Vanillaware, it sported beautiful visuals and an intricate story which spans over several decades and 13 protagonists.
Soon Nintendo Switch owners will be able to experience this adventure which was nominated for best narrative at the 2020 edition of The Game Awards when the title deploys on the console April 12th, 2022. It will be interesting to see if any features will be added to the title given a year has elapsed since the title first debuted, it guess we’ll have to wait and see early 2022.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim screens:
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – Announcement Trailer | Nintendo Switch:
Sentinel No. 13: Activated.
