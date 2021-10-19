Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy gets a “You Got This” TV spot

The motley crew of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is perfect for TV commercials, so Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal cut one just for our amusement… and also to show off the unique new “huddle” mechanic.
Coincidentally the commercial is set to Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart”, so everything makes sense! See the new “You Got This” TV Spot video below, and stay tuned for the upcoming October 26th, 2021 release for pretty much every platform available.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – “You Got This” TV Spot:
Today, Eidos-Montréal revealed a brand-new, high-octane TV spot to set the stage for next week’s official launch of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In the trailer, viewers are dropped straight into the middle of a mid-battle Huddle, where Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Groot assess the situation, discuss strategy and, of course, banter before deciding to go with Plan B — an all-out, coordinated assault appropriately fueled by Mötley Crüe’s “Kickstart My Heart.”
This same Huddle mechanic will prove essential for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy players as they fight to overcome seemingly impossible odds throughout their journey across the galaxy. In the game, players will be able to call a Huddle during combat and choose which motivational words to offer the team. If chosen correctly, all of the Guardians will receive a powerup, making it easier for them to bang enemy heads while listening to one of the game’s 30 headbanging tracks.
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5 console, PlayStation 4 console, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, and streaming via GeForce NOW on October 26, 2021. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version for Nintendo Switch also coming to select regions October 26.