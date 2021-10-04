Get you some Paimon branded gear as miHoYo teams with Razer

Have you been a fan of miHoYo’s super popular free to play open world action RPG, but lamented there wasn’t an opportunity to purchase officially sanctioned goods based on the game locally (Asian fans have a swathe of physical goods they can purchase including comic compilations, figurines, standees and more)?
Well the merch faucet is hopefully starting to turn on as the developer is teaming up with PC peripheral maker Razer to issue a line of products emblazoned with the game’s best travel companion. Razor will be releasing a line of Genshin Impact Edition products which features the Triquetra and images of Paimon, the bubly floating travel companion of your main character. The products which will be getting this treatment are Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro (PC Mouse), Razer Goliathus Medium (PC Mouse Mat) and Razer Iskur X (Gaming Chair). These items will also ship with a code that when redeemed will offer a plethora of goods in game (Primogems, Mora, and Character Exp books).
If these designs are not to your liking, Genshin Impact will eventually join other brands such as Overwatch and Magic the Gathering on Razor’s Razor Customs platform. Hopefully every one of the game’s waifus and husbandos will be available to be plastered on mice, mouse mats and phone cases. While no solid dates have been provided those interested in grabbing some of this gear can sign up to be notified on the following site.
Genshin Impact Edition Razer product shots: