Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin to launch March 18th, 2022

Surprise! During their Tokyo Game Show 2021 livestream, Square Enix released some exciting info for their chaotic, stylish, action-based Final Fantasy spinoff known as Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin.
The Team Ninja-developed title is officially headed to the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC on March 18th, 2022, and there’s actually a new demo/trial version available right now.
Have a look at the brand new trailer, screens and game details below.
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | Release Date Announcement trailer:
Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin – Trial 2 screens:
During today’s Tokyo Game Show livestream, SQUARE ENIX announced that STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will release on March 18, 2022 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store. The new action RPG, developed by Team NINJA from KOEI TECMO GAMES (NINJA GAIDEN and Nioh series), in collaboration with Tetsuya Nomura (FINAL FANTASY VII, KINGDOM HEARTS), brings a bold, new vision to the FINAL FANTASY series that will appeal to existing FINAL FANTASY fans and new players alike.
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN blends challenging and strategic action gameplay with the world and lore of the FINAL FANTASY series to create a unique action RPG experience. Join Jack and his allies as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine and step into a world of dark fantasy and exhilarating battles to discover if they are truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold.
The company also announced the release of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S—an expansion of the first trial version of the game, which launched in June. Players can explore an additional stage of the game, the Refrin Wetlands, alongside a new ally, experience new playstyles in battle with the addition of multiple new jobs, and fight against an array of new enemies. This will also be the first opportunity for players to sample the game’s multiplayer function.
The STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2 is available now through October 11, 2021 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST). Players who download and play STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN TRIAL VERSION 2 are invited to participate in a survey to provide feedback to the development team on their play experience, further helping to shape the outcome of the game. The survey will be open now through October 18, 2021 7:59 a.m. (PDT) / 3:59 p.m. (BST) and will be accessible from the menu screen of TRIAL VERSION 2.
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available as a physical and digital Standard Edition on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, with a digital-only Standard Edition available on PC via the Epic Games Store. A Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available on all platforms. The Digital Deluxe Edition of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN includes a digital artbook, digital mini soundtrack and a DLC Season Pass, which will include the additional missions; ‘Trials of the Dragon King, ‘Wanderer of the Rift’ and ‘DIFFERENT FUTURE’. Those who purchase the PS5 or PS4 physical or digital Standard Edition owners can purchase a Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade at launch, which will provide the above Digital Deluxe Edition bonuses.
Players who purchase STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN for the PlayStation®4 can download a free PS5 console enhancement update* that includes all the next-gen visual and gameplay enhancements at no extra cost when playing on a PS5 console. Xbox customers who purchase the physical or digital editions of the game will be eligible to leverage Smart Delivery, meaning they can play their editions across any Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The system will automatically select the optimal version of the game for the console being used.
Customers who pre-order the Digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions of STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will receive 72-hour early access to the full game**, as well as in-game items—the “Braveheart” weapon and the Lustrous Shield—and an original PS4 theme for PlayStation store purchasers. These customers will also receive the early purchase incentive: the “Rebellion” weapon.
STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store on 18th March 2022. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN is not yet rated. More information is available here: https://www.square-enix-games.com/sopffo.