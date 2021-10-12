Activision deploys Call of Duty: Vanguard story trailer

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard launch rapidly approaching, Activision has deployed a fresh, quite dramatic new story trailer to give us a little perspective into the narrative of the events surrounding the World War II themed release.
Check it out below, and stay tuned for more details and media before the big November 5th, 2021 release.
Call of Duty: Vanguard | Story Trailer:
“This fight…it matters.”
Every story has its inspiration. Every hero has an origin.
Call of Duty: #Vanguard launches Nov. 5.