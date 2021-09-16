Xbox confirms a virtual streaming event for Tokyo Game Show 2021

The Tokyo Game Show 2021 is happening at the very end of this month, and Microsoft/Xbox have confirmed that they will be present during the big event, virtually at least.
As such they have scheduled a TGS streaming event for Thursday, September 30th at 6:00pm JST (2:00am PST/5:00am EST). So set those alarms nice and early if you want to check it out fresh, if not be sure to watch the replay.
We’ll be sure to publish any interesting news, so check back then. See the oifficial details from the Xbox News site below.
Tokyo Game Show remains one of the world’s biggest celebrations of video games and culture, bringing together fans from around the world to enjoy the latest and greatest in gaming.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of Asia’s biggest gaming event, with the show again taking a virtual format. The 2021 theme of Tokyo Game Show aims to emphasise the power of gaming to close the distance between people and carries with it the inspiring event tagline of ‘We’ll always have games.’
Following a return to the Tokyo Game Show stage last year, we are pleased to confirm Xbox will be back with a virtual stream curated for players in Japan and across Asia on Thursday, September 30 at 6pm JST.
As games close the distance between people, we invite our players to celebrate the joy and community of gaming with us. Similar to last year, this will be a show curated for our players in Japan and across Asia. Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year.
Tune in at 6PM JST on Thursday, September 30 to catch all of the action.
For more details on Tokyo Game Show Online 2021, visit the official site for the full livestream schedule from the show’s organizers.
The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Xbox Stream will also be available on Xbox social channels in Japan, Korea and China.
それでは、オンラインで皆さんにお会いできることを楽しみにしています。