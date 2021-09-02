PlayStation Showcase 2021 video event scheduled for next week

Get ready PlayStation 5 players, Sony has scheduled a PS5-themed PlayStation Showcase 2021 video event/broadcast for next week.
The showcase is set for Thursday, September 9th at 1:00pm PT/4:00pm ET and is looking to run for around 40 minutes, and we’ll apparently get a look at some first and 3rd party software which will be releasing in the near future. There’s an official site setup for the event too: https://playstation.com/showcase
See the announcement at the PlayStation Blog, here. Check back afterwards for all the big news.
You’ve been awfully patient, and we thank you for that. And now we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve been working on.
Tune in next Thursday, September 9 at 1:00pm Pacific Time / 9:00pm BST / 10:00pm CEST for a look into the future of PS5. The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase.
One thing to note: PlayStation’s next generation of VR won’t make an appearance this time. But there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small. We hope you can join us!
You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch. See you next Thursday!