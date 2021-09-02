Nintendo eShop Update – Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Pokémon TV, Golf Club Wasteland

There’s an interesting selection of new Nintendo Switch wares hitting the Nintendo eShop this week or in the very near future.
As for new games, there will be Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Golf Club Wasteland, ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge, Super Animal Royale and many, many others. For those looking for a more passive experience, there’s the Pokémon TV app too.
See the full list below
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate – The evil Dr. Eggman has built a gigantic interstellar amusement park bursting with incredible rides and colorful attractions – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s lightning speed to free the Wisps and learn the secrets of their amazing powers as you explore six unique colorful worlds, each filled with dangerous enemies and hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay – it’s the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience. Sonic will be tested on this exciting journey to free the Wisps. But with their help, and yours, it’s a test he’ll pass with flying colors. Join Sonic in the high-speed adventure of a lifetime! Sonic Colors: Ultimate will be available on Sept. 7.
- Pokémon TV – Pokémon TV is a fun way to watch all sorts of great Pokémon programming in one convenient place. Enjoy the adventures of Ash, Pikachu and their friends – along with animated specials. Browse through hundreds of episodes of Pokémon the Series (including full seasons), thrilling Pokémon Trading Card Game and video game competitions, and the newly added Junior section that features Pokémon Kids TV videos. Content changes periodically, so be sure to check back for hours upon hours of Pokémon fun!
Activities:
- It’s Huntin’ Time – Calling all hunters! My Nintendo is giving away an epic MONSTER HUNTER prize pack to 10 lucky winners. The My Nintendo Ultimate MONSTER HUNTER amiibo Sweepstakes #2 ends on Sept. 7, so be sure to enter today!* For more information, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/393dc6976eb1d01a.
Nintendo eShop sales:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build
- A Night at the Races – Available Sept. 3
- ACTIVE LIFE Outdoor Challenge – Available Sept. 3
- Angel’s Punishment – Available Sept. 3
- Animal Puzzle – Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Arcade Archives SPACE CRUISER
- Armed Emeth
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions – Available Sept. 3
- Block Puzzle – Available Sept. 3
- BOT.vinnik Chess
- Cosmic Express
- Endless Fables: Shadow Within – Available Sept. 3
- Extreme Car Driver – Available Sept. 3
- Farmers Co-op: Out of This World
- Frontier Quest – Available Sept. 8
- Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game for Kids and Toddlers
- Galaxy Squad
- Girls Tank Battle
- Golf Club Wasteland – Available Sept. 3
- How Buddy’s parents met
- Kitaria Fables
- Magical Girls Second Magic
- Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
- MiniGolf Tour
- Moonshades: a classic dungeon crawler RPG
- NOSTALGIC TRAIN
- Pippu – Bauble Quest – Available Sept. 3
- Puzzletronics
- Red Square Escape 2 – Available Sept. 6
- Sokobond
- Space Wars
- Speedway Heroes
- Super Animal Royale
- The Magister
- Townscaper
- Virtuous Western – Available Sept. 3
- Weapon of Choice DX
- White Girl