Call of Duty: Vanguard – Multiplayer reveal is now live

As promised by Activision, today we got an in-depth look at the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer experience in the form of the an official multiplayer trailer (which is around 30 mins in length), new screens, a detailed official posting, along with the full fact sheet.
Sledgehammer Games’ video walkthrough of the multiplayer shows off quite a lot of the maps, modes, weapons, features and more. Those interested in taking the game out for a spin can of course register for the open beta right here.
Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for a November 5th, 2021 launch on last generation and new generation consoles and the PC. Check out the media and info below!
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Multiplayer Trailer:
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Action, environment screens:
Call of Duty: Vanguard Fact Sheet:
Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players into the origins of Special Forces in the most connected Call of Duty experience across the franchise. Experience WWII through the eyes of a multinational group of soldiers, who form Task Force One in the campaign’s gripping narrative while also becoming the original Special Forces operators in the game’s adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. Vanguard pushes the action forward in a franchise-first Zombies crossover. Fans everywhere can also look forward to a brand-new map coming later this year in Warzone, the free-to-play experience, which will be fully integrated with Vanguard. It’s time to rise on every front.
Epic campaign spanning four major theaters of WWII
- Experience pivotal WWII battles through the untold stories of multinational heroes that formed Task Force One, changing the face of history and setting the stage for Special Forces as we know it
- Development led by award-winning studio Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard drops players into an epic scale of global warfare, where they will experience combat through the eyes of the original Special Forces Operators across four major theaters of WWII
- The deeply engaging, single player narrative features a select multinational group of four soldiers who rise together in combat to turn the tides of war
- Vanguard uses the next generation Call of Duty engine introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to deliver breathtaking visual fidelity, a photo realistic world, lifelike characters and optimized performance that enhances the gameplay for an advanced Call of Duty experience
Unparalleled Multiplayer offering
- Massive day 1 Multiplayer offering with 20 multiplayer maps at launch, including 16 core maps
- Experience signature Call of Duty combat and new ways to play with combat pacing and reactive gameplay environments featuring Tactical Destruction
- In combat pacing, players will be able to select the intensity of games. Player count is determined by map size to achieve the intensity described in the Combat Pacing System. Player counts will vary.
- Tactical – Classic 6v6 player experience
- Assault – Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In the multiplayer beta, player counts will vary between 20-48 players
- Blitz – High action lobbies where the intensity is cranked up.
- In addition to classic game modes including Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Search & Destroy and others, Vanguard will introduce the new Patrol mode, an objective-based mode featuring a scoring zone in constant motion
- Also new to Vanguard, the fast and frenetic Champion Hill mode features a series of tournament style head-to-head matches, where players can play solo (1v1) or squad up in duos (2v2) and trios (3v3) to battle it out in an arena consisting of four maps to be the last squad standing
- Gunsmith will now feature unrestricted attachments allowing up to 10 on certain weapons, allowing for thousands of additional possibilities for every combat scenario and playstyle
- The new Clan system will feature bespoke progression, emblems and even Battle Pass-related rewards unlocked for your entire group
- On PC, Vanguard will have an uncapped framerate, a host of customizable settings and keybinds, and ultrawide and multimonitor support. Features include options to reduce motion sickness, improve text readability, ease-of-use settings, and work to reduce input latency to help you improve reaction time in terms of milliseconds.
Treyarch Zombies!
- Treyarch helps deliver a franchise first Call of Duty Zombies crossover as Vanguard connects with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies storyline delivering a new connection for Call of Duty players
- Players will be able to survive the relentless onslaught of the undead in a chilling and unique Zombies experience, developed by Treyarch Studios
- Provides continuity from a lore standpoint while innovating on the core gameplay loop
Warzone Integration
- Raven Studios leading development of the brand-new Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map coming this year
- Will feature a new PC anti-cheat system across the entire Warzone experience when it launches with the new map
- Shares the same tech as Vanguard for seamless weapon and operator integration
- Post launch, Vanguard together with Warzone will offer a massive calendar of free post-launch content featuring new Multiplayer maps, modes, playlists, limited time events and seasonal events, as well as community celebrations and more