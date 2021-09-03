Animal Crossing amiibo cards are getting restocked soon

Animal Crossing and amiibo fans rejoice! Local retailers, specifically Target, will be gettnig a restock of series 1-4 Animal Crossing amiibo cards over the next week or so.
Beware though it’s only “select” Target locations that will get the restock, which will set you back around $5.99 a pack. Also available soo will be the new Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Packs as well.
Check out the announcement below.
Just imagine. A gentle breeze blows by as a new day crests on the horizon. A Nook Inc. sign near the shore of your island proudly declares, “This spot reserved for Marshal’s new home.” Or, perhaps your new neighbor could be Goldie or Marina … Or maybe even Bob, the laidback lavender resident with charm to spare!
In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for the Nintendo Switch system, each day on your island paradise brings new possibilities – and sometimes residents to share the joys of daily life, too.
In early September, select Target stores will begin restocking the original Animal Crossing Series 1-4 amiibo cards. Each Series 1-4 amiibo card pack will be available for purchase at a suggested retail price of $5.99, and includes five regular resident cards and one special character card. You’ll be able to use these vibrantly designed amiibo cards in compatible Nintendo Switch games, including Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, these amiibo cards can be used to invite residents to your island. You can even invite the characters from your amiibo cards to Harv’s Island for a fun photo session in Photopia.
Target stores are also currently offering the exclusive Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Packs for purchase at a suggested retail price of $5.99 each. Each pack includes six amiibo cards with Animal Crossing residents inspired by popular Sanrio friends like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll. In addition to the features offered by Animal Crossing Series 1-4 amiibo cards, these Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration amiibo cards also let you order cute Sanrio-themed in-game items.
With all these Animal Crossing amiibo cards available, this is a great opportunity for those who are new to the game to begin collecting. Or you can use this chance to pick up some spare packs to round out your assembly of residents!