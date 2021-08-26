Nintendo eShop Update – No More Heroes 3, Spelunky 2, KeyWe 

Get ready for quite a few fresh new digital titles for the Nintendo Switch on this week’s big Nintendo eShop update.
We’re talking No More Heroes 3, Spelunky and Spelunky 2, KeyWe, Baldo: The guardian owls, DOOM Slayers Collection, QUAKE, a WarioWare: Get It Together! demo and much more.
See the full list below, and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- No More Heroes 3 – Fight your way to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings. The legendary assassin Travis Touchdown makes his glorious return to the Madness in the No More Heroes 3 game, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! The evil Prince FU and his band of alien assassins are itching to conquer Earth, and the only thing standing in their way is Travis Touchdown and his crew. Armed with his trusty Beam Katana, new tech and some killer wrestling moves, Travis must battle to the top of the Galactic Superhero Rankings and put an end to the invasion. No More Heroes 3 will be available on Aug. 27.
- Spelunky / Spelunky 2 – Grab your headlamp and dive into a bould(er) adventure with the Spelunky and Spelunky 2 games! Journey deep underground and explore fantastic places filled with all manner of monsters, traps, treasures and maybe even a few friends. Danger lurks around every corner, so you’ll have to be mine-ful of your surroundings to survive. In both games, you can climb, walk, squeeze and crawl your way through randomly generated, destructible levels solo or with a few friends. Spelunky and Spelunky 2 must be purchased separately in Nintendo eShop.
- Baldo: The guardian owls – The prophecy is coming true – a pure-heart child has been born. The no-heart creature sealed in the underworld by the wise owls is destined to rise again. Journey through a magical land teeming with mysteries to unravel. Baldo: The guardian owls is full of challenging puzzles to solve and intricate dungeons to explore. Traverse this captivating open world as Baldo, and meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters as you struggle to decipher the cryptic prophecy and thwart destiny. Baldo: The guardian owls will be available on Aug. 27.
- KeyWe – You’re invited to experience KeyWe, the cute and chaotic co-op postal puzzle game where the mail must flow and it’s up to you to keep things running! Play as Jeff and Debra, two small kiwi birds and the newest hires at the Bungalow Basin Telepost Office. With no hands to help them, the two must work together to jump, flap, peck and butt-slam their way across an interactive landscape of levers, buttons and bells to get the mail delivered on time. KeyWe will be available on Aug. 31.
- Digital Spotlight
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – With the Mario Golf: Super Rush game, you can tee off with family and friends in the speediest installment yet in the Mario Golf series. In the game’s signature fast-paced mode, Speed Golf, tee off in unison with pals and race through the course to sink the ball as fast as possible. Choose from familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters with their own strengths and abilities, and play on a variety of colorful courses. If you’re feeling the Wario spirit this week, the maestro of mayhem himself is a selectable character, complete with his Lightning Blast Special Shot and a Jet-Pack Dash. Oh yeah, it’s Wario time! Mario Golf: Super Rush is available now in Nintendo eShop.
Demos:
- Try a Free Burst of Madcap Mischief and Mirth – A free demo for the WarioWare: Get It Together! game for the Nintendo Switch system is now available in Nintendo eShop! Download now and try out a selection of microgames before the full game’s launch on Sept. 10. WarioWare Inc. has made a name for itself crafting the wackiest games this side of Diamond City. But now Wario and the chumps at his company have been sucked inside their own game! They’ll need your help competing in an onslaught of microgames, like assembling a robot, pulling out a statue’s armpit hair … and it gets even wilder from there. For the first time, play microgames as Wario and his friends at the same time with your family and friends.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Alveole – Available Sept. 1
- Arcade Archives VANDYKE
- Cape’s Escape Game 3rd Room
- Checkers for Kids
- CRASH: Autodrive – Available Aug. 31
- Dark Thrones
- DOOM Slayers Collection
- Eternal Hope
- Garden Paws
- Green Phoenix
- Hammer 2 Reloaded – Available Aug. 27
- Have a Blast
- Hermitage: Strange Case Files
- Inked: A Tale of Love – Available Aug. 27
- Instant Farmer
- Jessika
- Lamentum – Available Aug. 31
- Magnus Failure
- May’s Mysteries: The Secret of Dragonville
- Monster Harvest – Available Aug. 31
- Night Flight
- Off The Road Unleashed
- One-Eyed Lee and the Dinner Party – Available Aug. 27
- Orbibot – Available Aug. 27
- Pretty Girls Panic!
- Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters – Available Aug. 31
- QUAKE
- Ravva and the Cyclops Curse – Available Sept. 1
- Rustler – Available Aug. 31
- Secret Neighbor
- SHAPE SUITABLE
- Shark Pinball
- Space Marshals 2
- The Magnificent Trufflepigs
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Titans Black Ops
- Trash Sailors – Available Aug. 30
- Wildbus
- Witch Hunter
