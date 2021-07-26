Ubisoft shows off Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Siege of Paris DLC, Sigrblot Season

Ubisoft earlier today had a few things to show off for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla including the next big expansion release, the new upcoming season and a roadmap to tie it all together.
The third free season of content known as Sigrblot goes live soon on July 29th, 2021 with the paid DLC expansion “The Siege of Paris” aunching on August 12th for Season Pass owners and those who wish to purchase it as a standalone.
Of course there are new screens and a trailer too, and more details below.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Sigrblot Season Free Update:
Today, Ubisoft announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s next major expansion, The Siege of Paris, will be available on August 12. In addition, Season 3, Sigrblot Season, features exclusive rewards and activities accessible to all players. The Sigrblot Festival is live this Thursday, July 29 for all players until August 19.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will release on August 12. Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history. Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favorite Black Box Missions. Here, players will have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available for all Season Pass** owners or as a separate purchase for $24.99 by all owners of the main game.
Along with the Expansion 2, the “The Siege of Paris” music album will release on August 12th, giving all fans the chance to fully enjoy the complete soundtrack. From today, they can discover “Hásæti”, the first track of the album composed by Stephanie Economou. With this song, she wanted to evoke a sense of spirituality and depth in the music and vocals felt like the right avenue to explore. The lyrics are in Old Norse, with “Hásæti” translating to “Seat of Honor.” To listen the single, please visit: https://youtu.be/TiJUb9urKGQ.
Starting Thursday, July 29, players can celebrate Summer in the time limited Sigrblot Festival, a traditional Viking festival celebrating the start of the Raiding season. Until August 19, various festive activities will be available in the Ravensthorpe settlement around the traditional bonfire, including:
- Flyting, Fight Tournament, and Dice Game mini-games
- Three new quests available
- Exclusive rewards including settlement decorations, customization items, and weapons. Notably, the one-handed sword Skrofnung can be acquired with Sigrblot tokens in the festival shop for a limited time before the festival ends
To experience the Sigrblot Festival, players must reach England and complete one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire – and have their settlement reach Level 2.
An additional update is planned for later this season and will bring a new River Raids map pack, with destinations scattered along the rivers of Francia and Ireland.
With development led by Ubisoft Montreal*, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla offers players the captivating experience of playing as Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped dual-wielding combat system and experience new gameplay features such as raids, assaults, and the settlement, as well as a revamped progression and gear upgrade system. Political alliances, combat decisions and dialogue choices can influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so players must choose wisely to protect their clan’s home and their future.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+.**