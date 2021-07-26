Popular ’80s vehicles join Hot Wheels Unleashed

Aside from the unexpected DLC that was in Forza Horizon 4, Hot Wheels has generally been a blindspot in my gaming history, however with this latest announcement regarding Hot Wheels Unleashed, I think it’s time to finally remove that blindspot. Developed by the team at Milestone (MotoGP), Hot Wheels Unleashed will be getting a slew of vehicles from various popular 80s including K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider, the Party Wagon from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future, and even the Dog house car from the Peanuts comic.
This is a small selection of the cars you’ll be able to drive in this game that looks to replicate the toy sets that have been sold throughout the toyline’s existence. Real cars such as the ’69 Dodge Charger Daytona and Hot Wheels originals like “Boneshaker” will be part of the game’s voluminous roster. Hot Wheels Unleashed will launch on September 30, 2021 on all current gaming platforms. Details on where you can pre-order can be found on the game’s official website https://hotwheelsunleashed.com/.
Hot Wheels Unleashed Diecast Trailer:
In addition to Hot Wheels originals like “Boneshaker” and “Twin Mill,” below are some of the cars fans can drive to their heart’s content at launch:
Entertainment IP cars:
- TMNT Party Wagon
- Snoopy
- K.I.T.T.
- Back to the Future Time Machine
- Batmobile
Original Manufacture cars:
- Audi R8 Spyder
- Audi Sport Quattro
- ’55 Chevy
- Copo Camaro
- ’71 El Camino
- ’69 Dodge Charger Daytona
- RAM 1500 Rebel
- FIAT 500
- ’32 Ford
- 1956 Ford Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- Humvee®
- Honda S2000
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- Mini Cooper S Challenge