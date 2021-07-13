Maneater: Truth Quest maybe gets a real August 31st release date

As we originally reported on back in April 2021, Maneater: Truth Quest is actually a real thing and apparently has a real release date (or does it??)
That maybe official launch date is set for August 31st, 2021 according to Tripwire Interactive, and for those really curious there will even be a free episode available to take out for a swim in the near future.
Oh and check out this new intel drop trailer too and new “info”
Maneater: Truth Quest Intel Drop – Site P:
Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive is excited to put one of the greatest mysteries surrounding Maneater: Truth Quest to rest, confirming an August 31, 2021 launch date for the downloadable content (DLC) add-on to Maneater for the PlayStation®4 and PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). Maneater: Truth Quest continues where the story left off following the thrilling conclusion in Maneater, the original award-winning Action-RPG (shARkPG) where you play as a shark.
Starring the titular and evolved bull shark protagonist and investigative journalist/narrator Trip Westhaven, Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman’s tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup. Trip Westhaven, driven the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel “Truth Quest”, to take his followers, the “Questers” into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.
Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, Archer), reprises his role as investigative journalist Trip Westhaven in today’s new Maneater: Truth Quest “Site P” trailer, further exploring the dark conspiracies players will uncover in their underwater journey.
Maneater: Truth Quest DLC takes players to a brand-new island off the coast of Port Clovis – and comes packed with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and more! Players will once again take control of the apex predator of the sea to Eat, Explore and Evolve their way to the top of the food chain. Those interested in testing the water can also look forward to a free pilot episode, showcasing some of the new objectives players can sink their teeth into while uncovering the mysteries that lie below. This pilot episode features approximately 10-15 minutes of gameplay and is intended to provide a small taste of what’s to come with the full version of Maneater: Truth Quest.