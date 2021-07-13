Maneater: Truth Quest maybe gets a real August 31st release date

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm review for … If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Oceanhorn 2 is about as flattering as it gets towards Legend of Zelda...

Kingdom Tales review for Nintendo Switch, PC Come for the worst cutscene ever created, stay for the dull, monotonous gameplay...

The Mysterious Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde rev… For anyone who has nostalgia for a terrible DS hidden object game, your dreams have come true...