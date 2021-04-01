Maneater: Truth Quest… conspiracy DLC announced?

Maneater, the absurdist shark simulator which ranked on our Best Games of 2020 list, has resurfaced on the most inopportune date to announce new DLC content. Yes it’s April 1st and everyone thinks they’re a comedian and Tripwire Interactive has prepared some footage which included the narrator from the game (played by SNL alum Chris Parnell) reflecting on his time on the show and some unanswered questions.
Since conspiracy theorists are so hot right now it seems, it appears we’ll finally get to the bottom as to why sharks in the Port Clovis area have evolved so quickly. The trailer provided doesn’t include too much shark footage, but like that show about 2 FBI agents…the truth is out there (we’ll have hard confirmation tomorrow).
Maneater: Truth Quest – Reveal Trailer:
Check out the official “press release” below…
Developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive is proud to share first details for Maneater: Truth Quest, the upcoming downloadable content (DLC) for 2020’s eat ‘em up hit, Maneater. Coming this summer for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S console systems, as well as PC (via Epic Games Store), Maneater: Truth Quest continues where the story left off following the thrilling conclusion in Maneater, the original award-winning Action-RPG (shARkPG) where you play as a shark.
Starring the titular and evolved bull shark protagonist – and Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, Archer), reprising his role as investigative journalist Trip Westhaven, Maneater: Truth Quest will take players down the rabbit hole of dark secrets and conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization (NWO). The original stories of animals growing bone like armor, emitting flesh-eating toxins, or using electricity as a weapon were simply just old fisherman’s tales. That is until conspiracy theorists everywhere pointed to the original Maneater as solid proof of a Government coverup. Trip Westhaven, driven the brink of madness, fires up his ViewTube channel “Truth Quest”, to take his followers, the “Questers” into deep waters in an effort to uncover the dark secrets behind this whale of a tale.
“The team has been hard at work on Maneater: Truth Quest and we’re excited to announce the first details on the downloadable content that so many fans have been asking for,” said Sean McBride, Creative Director at Tripwire Interactive. “We’re aiming to give players more of what they loved from the original Maneater, with the ability to grow bigger, explore an entirely new region off the coast of Port Clovis, and evolve further tools of destruction. Inspired by Scaly Pete’s father’s tales of ‘Gub’ment Experiments’, we pick up where we left off and join Trip Westhaven and the shark’s journey down the rabbit hole of conspiracy and military cover ups as you eat, explore and evolve through these uncharted waters.”
With two new episodes and an entirely new region, the Maneater: Truth Quest DLC is packed with new evolutions, challenges, wildlife, and more! Players will once again take control of the apex predator of the sea to Eat, Explore and Evolve their way to the top of the food chain. A small taste of new features and content include:
New Evolution Set
- Maximum level cap increased to 40
- Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 40
- Maximum shark size increased
New Wildlife
- New “Uber” Apex Predator
- New evolved hunt creatures
New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System
- Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications
- Helicopters will hunt by air
- Five new Bounty Bosses
- New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters
New Objective Types
- Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective
- Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!
The Maneater: Truth Quest DLC will require the base game, Maneater, to play — and will be available for $14.99 / €14.99 / £12.99 MSRP with an ESRB rating of M for Mature, PEGI 18 rating, and USK 16 rating.
The original Maneater is a single player, open-world action-RPG (ShARkPG) where YOU are the shark. Starting as a small bull shark pup you are tasked with surviving the harsh world while eating your way up the ecosystem. To do this, you will explore a large and varied open world encountering diverse enemies — both human and wildlife. Find the right resources and you can grow and evolve far beyond what nature intended, allowing the player to tailor the shark to their play style. This is fortunate, because to get revenge on the cruel fisherman that dismembered you will take evolving into a massive shark, an apex predator of legends. Eat. Explore. Evolve.