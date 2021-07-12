CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone – Season Four Reloaded details and media

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Season Four Reloaded is about to go live imminently (well, Thursday, July 15th, 2021), so those looking for that new Zombies experience in addition to a new multiplayer map, some new modes and an update for Warzone featuring a brand-new objective mode are in luck.
As usual, for even more intel for the upcoming season stop by the official Call of Duty Blog, here: https://www.callofduty.com/
Check out a neat checklist and some media below.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Season Four Reloaded screens:
Season Four Reloaded includes:
“MAUER DER TOTEN” – NEW BLACK OPS COLD WAR ZOMBIES EXPERIENCE ARRIVES JULY 15
- New Round-Based Zombies Map: “Mauer Der Toten”
- The Return of Mule Kick
- New Crafting Item and Wonder Weapon
- New Zombies Challenges and Intel
- New Onslaught Content (PlayStation)
BLACK OPS COLD WAR MULTIPLAYER FREE CONTENT:
- New Map: Rush Returns from Black Ops II
- New Modes: Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit
- New Playlists: Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit
- Weapon Blueprint and CDL Charm Rewards in League Play
- Weapon Blueprints in the Prestige Shop
WARZONE AND BLACK OPS COLD WAR CONTENT:
- Free: Two New Weapons
- New Operator: Weaver (In Season)
- Arriving in the Store: CDL Team Supporter Pack, Special Ops Pro Pack, and More
WARZONE FREE CONTENT:
- New Game Mode: Payload
- New Event Type: Blueprint Blitz (In Season)
- The Red Doors Become More Mysterious…
- New Killstreak: Sentry Gun
- Gifting Comes to Warzone
ADDITIONAL BLACK OPS COLD WAR AND WARZONE INTEL:
- Free Black Ops Cold War Trial Next Week
- Update File Sizes for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War