«

CoD: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone – Season Four Reloaded details and media

Categories:

News, Screenshots

July 12th, 2021

by Paul Bryant


Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Season Four Reloaded is about to go live imminently (well, Thursday, July 15th, 2021), so those looking for that new Zombies experience in addition to a new multiplayer map, some new modes and an update for Warzone featuring a brand-new objective mode are in luck.

As usual, for even more intel for the upcoming season stop by the official Call of Duty Blog, here: https://www.callofduty.com/blog/2021/07/season-four-reloaded-announcement-black-ops-cold-war-warzone

Check out a neat checklist and some media below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone – Season Four Reloaded screens:

Season Four Reloaded includes:

“MAUER DER TOTEN” – NEW BLACK OPS COLD WAR ZOMBIES EXPERIENCE ARRIVES JULY 15

  • New Round-Based Zombies Map: “Mauer Der Toten”
  • The Return of Mule Kick
  • New Crafting Item and Wonder Weapon
  • New Zombies Challenges and Intel
  • New Onslaught Content (PlayStation)

BLACK OPS COLD WAR MULTIPLAYER FREE CONTENT:

  • New Map: Rush Returns from Black Ops II
  • New Modes: Capture the Flag and Paintball Moshpit
  • New Playlists: Rush 24/7 and Cranked Moshpit
  • Weapon Blueprint and CDL Charm Rewards in League Play
  • Weapon Blueprints in the Prestige Shop

WARZONE AND BLACK OPS COLD WAR CONTENT:

  • Free: Two New Weapons
  • New Operator: Weaver (In Season)
  • Arriving in the Store: CDL Team Supporter Pack, Special Ops Pro Pack, and More

WARZONE FREE CONTENT:

  • New Game Mode: Payload
  • New Event Type: Blueprint Blitz (In Season)
  • The Red Doors Become More Mysterious…
  • New Killstreak: Sentry Gun
  •  Gifting Comes to Warzone

ADDITIONAL BLACK OPS COLD WAR AND WARZONE INTEL:

  • Free Black Ops Cold War Trial Next Week
  • Update File Sizes for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) (Video Game)
See larger image

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) (Video Game)

Manufacturer:  Activision Inc.
ESRB Rating: 
Platform: 
Genre: 

New From: $62.90 In Stock
buy now

Tags: , , , , , , , ,