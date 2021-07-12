Inazuma opens its borders in Genshin Impact 2.0

With everyone’s excursion to the Golden Apple Archipelago over, it looks players have to wait until update 1.7 before there are new adventures in Teyvat, however it seems the next update Mihoyo has prepared is so big, it’ll skip a couple version numbers and it will be dubbed version 2.0. Although we briefly saw the Electro Archon in Kazuha’s introduction arc, players will finally be able to set foot onto the Electro Archon’s Domain! Inazuma, the japanese inspired landmass, the 3rd major region of Genshin Impact will be explorable in the next update due July 21st.
Besides a new landmass to explore, Archon statues to activate, Electroculus to collect, 2.0 will feature not 2 but 3 new playable characters to recruit. The first will be familiar to players who have been with the title since it’s beta phase, Ayaka. Perhaps an analogue to Amber, Inazuna’s Pyro archer Yoimiya is the other 5 star character for this release. Finally claymore players will finally have access to an Anemo character in the form of Sayu, the ninja!
This update also offers one of the biggest features I have been waiting for since the title’s launch. Cross save finally arrives to Genshin Impact. Although the PlayStation client is a great way to play, the ability to do dailies on the go was always something I wanted (Yes, I’m aware the quarantine has prevented me from going anywhere and yes, remote play is a thing…SHUT UP, LET ME HAVE THIS!). I can finally play Genshin Impact on the go…or in the can (TMI? Sorry!).
PlayStation 5 players will also receive additional haptic support if they are utilizing the DualSense and will see enhanced character shading. So while the long pleas of “Where’s Inazuna” have been answered, now I have to switch over to “Where the Dendro characters at”. Needless I’ll be counting down the days til July 21st when update 2.0 drops worldwide.
Genshin Impact 2.0 screens:
Version 2.0 “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” Trailer | Genshin Impact:
A foreign thunderstorm tears the sky apart, splitting eternity. Flashes of lightning cut through the darkness, as a god’s will manifests.
Overcome endless thunderstorms, set foot on the island of cherry blossoms, and witness the Eternity pursued by Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.